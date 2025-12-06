Employee’s Manager Called Chaotic Scheduling “Flexibility,” So She Began To Question Whether The Job Was Worth Giving Up Her Sanity

Many employees can handle long hours, but it’s the never-ending uncertainty of an unpredictable schedule that can break even the hardest workers.

So when her job started expecting her to rearrange her life on a moment’s notice, the warning signs that it was time to move on were hard to ignore.

My job expects full availability but can’t give a stable schedule and it’s wearing me down I’m getting tired of feeling like my entire week is built around work, even though I’m not even getting full-time hours.

Her manager puts a convenient spin on the policy.

My manager keeps calling our shifts flexible, but somehow that always translates to me having to stay ready for last-minute changes while the company gives zero consistency on their end. The other day they texted me asking if I could come in earlier just in case it gets busy. I wasn’t even on the clock yet — I was playing on Stаke waiting for laundry to finish — and suddenly I’m being pressured to rearrange my whole afternoon for a maybe.

But she’s about done tolerating the chaos.

It’s like they want availability without responsibility. It’s not burnout from the work itself.

It’s started to impact her life as a whole.

It’s burnout from never being able to plan a normal life because everything has to orbit around the job’s unpredictability. I’m trying to keep it together, but the constant “be ready just in case” expectation is draining in a way I didn’t expect. I just wish employers understood that flexibility should go both ways.

This burnt out employee is absolutely right.

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

Employers usually find a way to make sure they come out on top of any given policy.

This commenter understands how stressful having an unpredictable job can be.

This commenter thinks this employee should try standing up for themselves.

Even if they get fired, that may end up being for the best.

No employee should have to tolerate this many last-minute changes.

Rest is essential in life, and it’s time to find an employer who can better respect that balance.

