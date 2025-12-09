Engineer Works In Construction Filled With Stress And Chaos, But He Doesn’t Do A Lot And Finishes His Job Early Yet His Boss Calls Him Hardworking

Workloads in construction can be brutal and overwhelming.

However, this engineer barely has enough tasks to do for his entire day.

He quietly handles a few reports, sends a message or two, and then leaves the office early.

What’s more surprising is that his boss praises him for being productive and hardworking.

I basically do nothing at work and leave early pretty much every day. My boss thinks I’m an exceptional employee. I work in the construction industry as an engineer. If any of you are remotely familiar with how this world works, everyone is constantly stressed with working 9 to 12 hours a day. People can and do work weekends. You have to deal with your field craft. You handle RFIs and submittals and other construction documentation. You take part in project scheduling and budgeting, and more.

I do none of this. I just handle reports and other documentation with minimal field work. On a typical day, I come in, look at a handful of reports, maybe message some people, and pretend to be busy. Then, I call it a half day and leave early. At best, my entire daily workload could be done in an hour. Sometimes, it’s even less depending on how busy the workload is.

I’m pretty sure no one has noticed because they have their own things going on. We’re also pretty scattered around many trailers. My boss, who’s stationed elsewhere, has never noticed this. At least no one has brought it to his attention. Whenever I interact with him to resolve something, he praises me for being “hardworking, productive, and a crucial member” of the team.

Before you berate me, I actually do detest my job. I feel so useless. I’m trying to find something else.

