Factory Workers Were Getting Paid For Overtime Hours They Didn’t Work, So They Eventually Got Transferred To A Different Shift Where They Couldn’t Do It Anymore

It’s a story from Reddit and it revolves around some workers who thought they could pull a fast one on their employers, but they ended up getting caught in the act.

Union Overtime. “I worked in a factory on afternoon shift, 3 pm – 11 pm. In another department were 2 lazy guys. Their department was pretty much fully staffed, and their job was basically to clean the department, make sure raw materials were available for the next day, that sort of thing. On Fridays, the Day Shift were often asked to work overtime on Saturdays, starting with the most senior employees and working down the list. These 2 guys were never asked, usually because by the time they arrived for their Friday evening shift, there were enough Day Shift volunteers to cover what was needed.

They discovered that some of the Day Shift volunteers had less seniority than they did, so they kept their mouths shut, and for months they recorded each Saturday that a less senior employee worked. Then they filed a grievance, stating that they missed out on the overtime because they weren’t asked, and should be compensated for all those Saturdays. The company said “Okay”, then cited a clause in the contract that said they were liable for only 30 calendar days, as it was the employees responsibility to bring any wage errors to the company in a timely manner. In that past month there was one Saturday that a less senior employee worked a Saturday, so they paid each of these guys a day’s worth of OT. Then the company transferred these guys back to Day Shift. They objected to the transfer and lost, as it was iron-clad in the contract that the company has the right to assign employees where they were needed. Both had pre-school kids, and both had wives that worked days. Dad would watch the kids while Mom was at work, then a babysitter or family member would come in and watch them for a couple hours between when Dad left for work and Mom returned home. Not anymore.

They had to arrange daycare for the full day at considerable expense, Mom had to leave early to drop off the kids, and Dad had to pick them up on the way home. But they did manage to profit that single day’s worth of overtime.”

