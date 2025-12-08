Girlfriend Doesn’t Want To Move Into Structurally Unsafe House, But Her Boyfriend’s Mom Really Wants Them To Live There

This woman and her boyfriend finally have a stable apartment—but his mom wants them to move back into the old family house she hopes to sell.

The problem? The place is falling apart.

She’s torn between wanting to keep everyone safe and worrying she’ll look controlling if she speaks up.

What should she do? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA for trying to convince my boyfriends mom not to move back into their old home? We have an apartment were currently staying at and paying a decent rent, but my boyfriends mom is trying to move us into our old home i came to them in.

This in itself isn’t so much the issue as much as the house itself.

The house was built by my boyfriends grandfather and its not in the best of shape, walls crumbling, wiring is not done right and bathroom floor is caving in, and we presume there is mold in the house.

His mom doesn’t really even seem to care about the house.

The main reason she wants to move to the house is to sell it and sell the land of about 5 acres.

The house has more problems than what i just described and the oven’s wiring was chewed though by a rat that we found charred because it turned itself into a plasma grenade.

WIBTA for trying to heavily convince my boyfriends mom not to have us move back to that home?

Reddit backed her concerns completely. They said safety trumps sentiment, and moving into a structurally unsafe house just to help with a sale isn’t worth the risk.

This person says a conversation might ruffle feathers, but it’s better than risking electrocution or collapse.

This person says this doesn’t even make sense.

This person agrees…just no. No no no.

Love might build a home, but common sense keeps the roof from caving in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.