Girlfriend Tricks Her Boyfriend Into Agreeing To Give Her 45% Of His House When She Leaves Him, So He Wants His Sister To Help Him Pay For A Lawyer

Imagine watching your brother mess up his life. He cheats on his girlfriend and doesn’t pay close enough attention to what he’s signing to protect himself.

Would you be willing to help him out financially, or would you let him clean up his own mess?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she does not want to help her brother. Her mom and brother think that makes her a bad person. Does it?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH For Refusing To Help My Brother After His Ex-Girlfriend “Scammed” Him Out Of Nearly Half The Equity Of His House? I (37f) have an older brother “George” (45m) who isn’t an idiot but he can be lazy. Definitely the type to rely on weaponized incompetence whenever women and girls are around. Example: He literally acted like he didn’t know where our mom kept the paper plates in the house he lived in for nearly 20 years just so she’d get up, go into the kitchen and make him his plate during the holidays, just one week post her her bunion surgery. Side Note – They both tried to passive aggressively make me feel guilty for not offering to fix my adult brother’s so our mom wouldn’t have to do it. Like I wasn’t the only doing the most of cooking and would be doing most of cleaning afterwards.

Things seemed to be working out well for George.

At age 30 George was given a windfall from our grandfather’s estate (I got something too) and used it as a down payment for a nice five bedroom house and that easily worth double now. During this time he met Melinda (50f) and she was nice lady. Smart, responsible, hardworking, sweet and very organized. She came into the relationship with a steady job and was upfront about lack of ability to have more children after complications from nearly losing her life giving her to her daughter.

He was very hesitant about marriage.

George stated that he was okay with that, but whenever Melinda would bring up his hesitation regarding marriage he’d say that he had complicated feelings about not being able to be a father if he chose to fully commit to her that he needed to process. Saying that since he was willing to look over her fertility issues because he loved her, that she needed to show her love by waiting for him. That line worked for 12 years.

Melinda finally moved in, but George wanted her to help pay the bills.

After Melinda moved in George demanded that she pay half the bills and part of his mortgage in exchanging for allowing Melinda’s daughter to move in with her. At the time Melinda had little options as her former landlord was raising the rent too high and she was helping pay for her sister’s medicals bills. Melinda and George justified to everyone by saying what she would’ve had to pay to George was still cheaper in rent at her old place. I said nothing because not my relationship.

Melinda should leave and not come back.

Two years ago George was caught cheating and Melinda was furious then left. I don’t know all the details but she came back seeming to work things out. Didn’t stop George from cheating but Melinda shrugged and said that this was still a better deal and so long as kept it from the house she’s cope.

George should’ve been suspicious of Melinda’s offer to help.

Recently there was some type of damage to George’s house and he needed people to come in and fix it, but he hated the labor of searching for a reliable contractor, taking time away from his job/hobbies to deal with them and the paperwork. Melinda offered to do it and he didn’t question it. Whatever she gave, he signed, and in front of 3rd-Party witnesses. Melinda got George to sign paperwork stating that she was entitled to 45% of his house. Now she’s dumped him and is demanding that George either sell his house or buy her out.

She does not want to help pay the lawyer.

George is trying to fight this citing that he didn’t fully understand what he was agreeing to and he’s found a lawyer willing to take his case but his fees are expensive. George and our mom think that I should help, but I’m refusing I don’t see why I have to shell out thousands to save another grown man from his own lack foresight, especially when there’s a good chance he won’t even win. I’m being call heartless and a bad sister, so I have to ask AITAH?

George got himself into this mess. OP isn’t part of the problem at all. She should insist on minding her own business and staying out of it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

George really did get what he deserved.

She should stay out of it. Let George fix his mistake.

He could be lying.

Nobody thinks she should help her brother.

He’s suffering the consequences of his actions, and she should let him.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.