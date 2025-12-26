Girlfriend Tried To Buy Her Boyfriend A Nice Birthday Gift, But Instead Of Being Grateful, He Called Her Materialistic And Pulled Away

It’s safe to say that most people assume receiving a gift is a positive thing, especially when it comes from somebody you love.

One woman thought she had found the perfect gift for her boyfriend for his birthday.

But when he freaked out and accused her of manipulating him, it revealed a deeper tension that made her question the whole relationship.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITA for buying my boyfriend birthday gifts? I am confused and upset My boyfriend turned 21 last week, and I bought him a new video game he had been wanting and a T-shirt. He started ignoring me and leaving me on read after that.

So when she asks him why he’s so upset, she learns he’s completely misconstrued her intentions.

I asked him what was wrong, and he finally said it was unfair that I got him birthday presents because now he’s going to have to get me something for my birthday and that I am being manipulative. I told him, no, you don’t have to get me anything for my birthday, but I’d like to spend some time with you that day. He said that it was a “**** move” that I got him gifts. He says I was trying to make him feel obligated.

She tries to explain her thoughts and feelings, but her boyfriend still thinks the worst of her.

I told him it is the thought that counts and that he doesn’t have to get me anything, but that if he does, I’d be happy with just a card. But he keeps saying he is unsure he can deal with a materialistic girlfriend. AITA?

It’s natural to feel disappointed when good intentions get taken the wrong way.

What did Reddit think?

This boyfriend is showing some major red flags here.

What kind of person dismisses a heartfelt gift as “manipulative”?

Maybe it’s better to just cut her losses with this one.

His reaction could be the result of some unresolved trauma.

Her gift came with no strings attached, but that didn’t prevent him from trying to add some strings of his own.

Threatened by an innocent gift? Grow up.

