Gym-Goer Got Fed Up With A Rude Weight-Slammer, But When He Confronted Him Mid-Workout, Things Got Awkward

Everyone knows there’s an unspoken code in shared gyms, and breaking it can throw off the whole vibe.

One gym goer was tired of listening to the oblivious guy beside him slam weights over and over.

But when he confronted the guy, his unintentionally blunt tone left the other guy walking out in a huff.

Now, he’s wondering if he should’ve stayed quiet.

AITA for asking him not to slam the weights? Me (M33) and my wife go to our apartment gym together pretty regularly. We usually use one side of the cable machine with a bench, and we’re totally fine if someone else uses the other side. The other morning, this guy started using the empty side.

He had AirPods in, probably with noise canceling on. After every set, he would just let go of the cable, letting the weights slam down loudly and the handles fly up. It was really loud. If I were across the gym, maybe I could’ve ignored it, but he was right next to me.

After about 5 more sets, I finally said, “Excuse me, can you not slam the weight?” I actually meant to say something more polite, like, “Hey, do you mind setting the weight down gently?” but it came out a bit harsher than I intended. He had mixed emotion on his face, finished one more quiet set, and then left the gym. Now I’m wondering: AITA?

What did Reddit think?

Most people would agree that slamming weights isn’t the best practice of any gym goer.

