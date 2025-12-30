Her Coworker Wasn’t Scoring Her Work Correctly, So She Found The Perfect Way To Get Back At Her

There’s nothing worse than a coworker who makes your job harder. It’s even worse when they try to make you look bad to upper management!

You will not recheck our scores? Fine have fun with unemployment I have been working in this health insurance company for the past 3 years. I recently took another position with better hours and better pay but this time it was to coordinate appointments with doctors and specialists. My Metrics were always great and the reason i was selected for the new position was due to my metrics. This has been brewing since October 2022. We use to have a coworker lets call her Barb. Barb is this old lady that thinks she knows it all everything she says its right and she often blames everything on someone else.

The first time i interacted with her was back in October when i message her via our work chat because she messed up Prior Authorization for a patient and the M.D office was calling to have the person that created the authorization fix the issue. The conversation went like this: Me: Hi Good Morning, I have and MD office calling requesting to speak to you in regards a Prior authorization that looks incomplete. Barb: And you couldn’t help them? This is a call center you’re supposed to help. And i don’t even know who that MD is. Me: You’re correct this a call center however you created the Authorization and as you know i cannot fix Authorizations that were not created by me. And also they will like to speak with you specifically. (I also provided her the patient record number and the MD office phone number). Barb: Well im not available to talk to them. Me: OK. I went back to the call i specifically told the MD what she said including the she’s not available to talk. But hopefully she will call them back to fix the issue. I also sent a message to my direct supervisor with a screenshot of our conversation and i simply said “This is unprofessional especially in an environment like ours”. Fast forward the start of the year and Barb took a Position with our Quality assurance dept due to them being understaffed. I used to work in the QA dept and i knew the ins and out and knew she would be assigned to our dept since she already had experience. Context: our Quality assurance scores us from 100 and if we miss something we get points deducted, example miss HIPAA -20, give inaccurate info -10, don’t advise people for our survey -5 etc. In January comes my first bad score in 3 years in the company it was a 56%, i was astonished because is the first time i’ve had a bad score.

But i also make sure this score was correct, our company gives us the choice to listen to our calls just to be sure our just im case the Quality Agent made a mistake. I listened to my call and i did everything right i completed the information provided good service and i asked if the pt need assistance with anything else and provided closing script. On the Quality note it was stated that i didn’t offered any help and that i didn’t even completed HIPAA. I sent it to my supervisor and he stated that when i offered the closing script the patient asked something and i reply and disconnected the call. Ok? I still said the closing script and his question and my answer lasted literally 5 seconds. My supervisor still went to her and managed to fix the score to 95% because she felt like i didn’t provided a survey. If someone has worked in a call center you know that metrics are everything and 1 bad thing will quickly not get your monthly bonuses and on top of that we get our butts handed to us by management because if we don’t achieve the metrics they also don’t get bonuses. I took screenshots of our conversation and save it in a file then i sent it to my personal email since i know our IT dept is know for deleting anything that is not a working system or appropriate. Fast forward 3 days ago or April 18th. I had received several scores ranging from 85% to 80% and only one 100% score. The 100 score i received it because Barb wasn’t the one who audited my call and the other person find everything alright. But the 85% looked fishy since the first thing you see if the patient name i quickly remembered the call because the person was funny and i enjoyed the call. I listened to the call and of course i did everything perfectly. However Barb put on the system thats she deducted 10 points for not telling the patient that he had a copay for the visit and another 5 points for extending the call. What? I contacted my supervisor and let him know of what happened however i didn’t receive a response. I was confused so i sent a message to a coworker who told that they have been having the same issue with Barb with inaccurate audits and the department not achieving their monthly goals due to it. Since my supervisor didn’t reply, I did what everyone does when management does not reply, i messages Barb.

And i sent her a message that just said: “Hey i have seen some inaccurate audits and i would like to know if you could recheck them since i listened to the calls and everything was done properly”. The reply i received was “all audits scores are final and it cannot be appealed”. I knew it was a lie since i worked with Quality before and i know it could be changed. I replied “you know i worked in that dept for 1 year and i know it could be recheck and reversed right”. Barb said “Your previous position is irrelevant in this matter if you don’t like the score you can go ahead and submit a complaint to my supervisor”. I replied: “Ok have a good day” (Knowing that her supervisor knows me really well).

I just didn’t create 1 formal complaint i created 1 complaint for each time she scored me incorrectly not only that but i also told my 19 coworkers what she said and advised them that if they would like their scores overturned and rechecked they could send a complaint to her supervisor but only to send 1 complaint per bad score. Slso to let you guys know we don’t get 1 audit a month no no we get audited 10 times per month. In the span of 24 hrs her supervisor must had received around 200 complaints from our dept complaining for 1 person Barb. The first complaint was mine with Barb conversation saying that all decision are final and she cannot recheck or over turn and also saying to submit a complaint to her supervisor. Her supervisor sent me a message saying that they will evaluate all the complaints and scores and we will be receiving a message. That was on Monday 04/17/2023. Tuesday we didn’t get any messages, Wednesday i couldn’t go to work due to my illness. But today on 04/20 i received a message from her supervisor stating that my scores have been reviewed and properly scored. And also stating that my supervisor will be under investigation because any complaint should be submitted to his manager and he never submitted anything. And that the employee has been terminated. But the best part is logging into our chat and seeing Barb profile with no pictures and instead of her name it only said unknown user. The morale of our group is better and i hope we don’t have issues again.

