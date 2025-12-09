Her Housemate Told Her She Was Being Too Noisy At Night, But She Was Only Getting Ready For Bed

Imagine living in a house where your room is above another housemate’s room. What would you do if your housemate complained that you were being too loud?

The woman in this story was in that situation, but she honestly doesn’t know how to be any quieter.

She apologized at first, but the more she thought about it, the more unfair it seemed.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for walking around my room at night? Tonight my downstairs housemate (28F) texted me (25F) to be quiet because she could hear me “doing laps around my room or moving furniture” at 10:40 p.m. Problem is, I wasn’t doing that.

This woman usually gets ready for bed between 10:30 and 10:45.

I tend to go to bed at 11, so at 10:30 to 10:45-ish, I get ready for bed. I was putting on my pajamas, walking to the bathroom to brush my teeth, walking back, doing skincare, and generally just being upright and moving around the room. At most, the amount of “furniture moved” is me opening and closing the wardrobe door.

She thinks it’s unreasonable to call out someone who moves around for 10 to 15 minutes at night.

Tonight, I happened to be listening to a podcast while I was doing it, so I know for a fact I had only been “making noise” for around 12 minutes before she texted me. Personally, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to spend 10 to 15 minutes every night getting ready for bed. I will also say that this 10 to 15 minutes is the only time I’m moving around my room at all in the evening. I spend the entire rest of the time just sitting quietly. I always listen to music and podcasts with headphones.

She apologized to her housemate, but she thinks she didn’t do anything wrong.

I can for sure understand that it must be annoying to hear footsteps when you’re trying to sleep, but I personally think that before 11 p.m. is kind of fair game? Anyway, I replied to her saying sorry, and I genuinely felt really bad about it for a while. But the more I think about it, the more I don’t think I’m in the wrong. Am I just really misjudging this and it’s totally inappropriate to make noise in a share house after 10 p.m.? AITA?

She wasn’t trying to be loud, but her housemate still heard the noise. What can they do about it?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

She can’t just not move at all the whole night, can she?

