His Manager Accused Him Of Stealing, So He Threw A Bunch Of Merchandise And Made His Manager Clean It Up

There’s nothing worse than a coworker who thinks they’re above you.

For this guy, his fellow manager at a computer store tried to accuse him of stealing without even talking to him about it first!

Instead, he got corporate involved.

It totally backfired and the manager who accused him ends up looking pretty bad in the end.

Let’s get the full story…

Fun Story from CompUSA

Back in 2004ish, I used to be the Front End Manager at CompUSA. As the name suggests, they sold computer hardware and software. I was over all the cashiers, front end supervisors and door security staff. During one of our monthly meetings, the operations manager, Jeff, brought up the fact that I was not having my staff mention all the various things that CompUSA wanted to upsell on. This meeting included the store manager (Tim) sales manager, tech manager (Mike) & operations manager (Jeff).

Let’s set the scene…

I reminded the group that I was having my staff focus on what I thought they could sell during that particular transaction. There was no need to mention other services that did not apply to that purchase and it made the transactions go faster and smoother. My best friend and roommate Mike, who was also the tech manager, backed me up, as he used to be the Front end Manager before I took over. Of course, Jeff just kept making me look bad to the group and then the sales manager started blaming me for the lower then expected numbers. The numbers were slightly above target on multiple fronts but some were lower then they wanted on others. Some things were just hard to sell. After being the punching bag for a while, I just said “fine….” and had a talk with my staff to cover everything they wanted. The next day, every cashier was offering replacement plans, store credit cards, training classes, in-home installations, & AOL signups for every transaction. Credit Cards & AOL signups required the cashier to walk the customer to another terminal to sign up, taking about 3-5 minutes. This caused the lines to check out to slow to a crawl and the sales manager noticed immediately. His staff were stuck waiting in line with customers so they could get credit for the sale and they could not leave laptops and high end hardware with customers before they paid. That lasted about a week before they told me I could go back to the system I had before. Offer what matched the customer needed with the product they were purchasing. Now, several months passed and the store manager came up with an incentive program to help increase add-on sales. Staff would get a “store credit” for every add-on they sold. We already got a commission for these and this was on top of that, so win-win. For example, for every AOL signup, we would get $10 of in-store credit. Replacement plan – $5-20 (depending on price), Credit Card approval $10. The store manager made up fake currency called “Tim Bucks” with his face on it and he signed each one (to prevent fraud).

Seems like a solid plan.

I had a good staff and I was darn good at selling these too! I spend most of my day on the register already so I just kept making my sales numbers. I did try a “little” harder cause who does not want free stuff. After about month, I had over $1500 in store credit. I decided it was time to buy some new hardware for myself and had one awesome gaming setup, for the time. A week later, I get a call from Mike that corporate security was at the store and Jeff had been accusing me of stealing all this stuff. I got dressed and came into work early. I was greeted by Mike when I arrived and he filled me in on all the crazy stuff that had been said by Jeff. Mike walked me over to the cash office (my office) where the corporate people were. They were pleasant at first but then asked me about all the merchandise I had rang up at $0.00 though the register. I explained that I earned that much in store credit and that I used to purchase the items I wanted. I am guessing the amount I purchased at once and the amount is what flagged it for Jeff when he ran his morning reports. Jeff could have asked me about it but, nope, he just assumed that I had stolen it, but that I was dumb enough to ring it through the register system. So, I am sitting there smirking and Mike knows exactly what I am about to do. I roll over to my filling cabinet and pull out my employee purchase folder. Every employee purchase had to have a copy of the sales receipt kept on file. In my file, is a copy of every receipt with the “Tim Bucks” attached to the ones that needed it. They took my folder to the store managers office to compare my “Tim bucks” to the list he had kept of each one he issued. Twenty minutes latest, they came out and corporate security asked me to come back into the cash office. They said every transaction I did was legit and it was good I had such detailed documentation for every employee purchase. I knew everything was good but was just in shock I was being accused of theft. Well, since corporate was in town anyways, they said they were taking all the managers out for lunch, their treat. Mike and I were standing on the front end and excited for some free food. Plus, I was not even scheduled to work for 2 more hours so I had the free time to spare. Jeff walked up front, kinda not wanting look at me and said “You can’t go, you have to watch the store”. I thought that was horse crap, especially after what had just went down. I was not even scheduled to work yet! Mike thought so too and he knew me well enough to know I was hatching a plan.

Here comes the revenge!

And all the managers came up front, near the exit doors, my rage level went to 100 and I did what I had to do. I walked in front of the registers where we had all the top selling PC games. World of Warcraft, Star Wars Galaxies, Doom 3, Half-Life, ect. I opened my arms wide, scooped up as many as I could. I walked over to the front doors, which had security sensors, and threw all of the boxes into the vestibule. I turned towards all the other manager and corporate, who were stunned at what I just did. They were speechless and trying to find words to explain the situation. I locked eyes with corporate security and said “PC Games over $50 are required to have anti-theft tags on them. I don’t think any of those do….” (Cause the alarm never when off as 30 boxes flew past them on their way to the floor). I just walked away from the area and could hear Mike laughing his butt off while corporate security was putting 2 and 2 together. I went out to smoke, while Jeff picked up the games on the floor, and the rest went to lunch, without him. After lunch they did an audit on all the items that did not have security tags. It was Jeff’s job to make sure the correct items had those tags. Guessing there was more then just those games that were not tagged cause that audit took a few days.

Let’s get into the comments.

This person thinks the story was perfect petty revenge!

Several people were impressed by his skills.

And this person can resonate with the frustration.

Be careful who you mess with at work!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.