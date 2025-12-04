His Manager Disrespected Him In Front Of A Customer, So He Disrespected Their Inventory In Return

Dealing with retail customers is hard enough without having your manager on your side.

How would you handle your manager disrespecting you in front of customers? One guy recently shared his own personal revenge plot on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Ok my turn now

Years ago, I worked at a department store that was known for gimmick promotions. This particular promotion was spend $50 and get this frying pan for $5, it was a quality item worth more.

Seems like a steal on the surface.

But, one per customer. Management stressed that because they didn’t receive a large quantity. One day a lady says I spent $150 can I get 3 if them. Politely I said no, it’s one to a customer.

How would that not be obvious to her?

She throws a hissy fit and demands to see the manager. I call him and he arrives chats with her then tells us to give her 3 pans. OK, he leaves another customer comes up and asks how many can I get? My reply was how many can you carry, my coworker said we can’t do that, but I did and did that to every customer that asked.

Management’s worst nightmare.

We ran out of pans quick. Manager became more thoughtful about embarrassing employees in front of customers after that.

That went from zero to 100 really quickly. Let’s see what Reddit commenters thought of this.

Many decried the typical managerial behavior.

And shared similar stories.

Some even with extreme examples.

One person pointed out the manager’s likely origin story.

And another doubted the proposed takeaway.

Managers make a dollar, you make a dime, yet they still drive you crazy on company time.

