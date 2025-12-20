Homeowner Is Sick Of Parallel Parking His Work Truck Between Two Neighbors’ Cars, So He Asks One Neighbor To Park In The Middle Spot If He Gets Home First

Do you like parallel parking? I remember in driver’s ed learning a trick to parallel parking where you turn the steering wheel all the way one way and then back the other way. Still, if I can avoid it, I avoid it.

In this story, one man is forced to parallel park at his home almost every day, but it wouldn’t have to be this way if his neighbor was willing to cooperate.

His neighbor is not willing to cooperate, and the petty revenge war commences.

Let’s read all about it.

Force me to parallel park, I’ll force you to parallel park I lived in a neighborhood where the houses had a driveway for one car. So, if you two cars you had to park one on the street. Between our driveway and the next door neighbor’s driveway we had three street parking spaces. My next door neighbor drove a company car and did not like to park the company car on the street. So the SAHM’s car was parked on the street in front of their house and rarely moved. Leaving two spots. My girlfriend took the bus to work, she didn’t like leaving her car on the street all day, so she got the driveway.

He was left with the most inconvenient spot.

One of my other neighbors would get home before me and always parked in the spot next to our driveway. Forcing me to have to parallel park my big work van in the middle spot. It annoyed me when I would come home tired and cranky and have to parallel park my big work truck. I asked him nicely if we could agree that the first on home could take the center spot, so the next one home would not have to parallel park. He flat out said no. Then continued to do so.

They knew how to force the neighbor to take the center spot.

This was easy enough to fix. My girlfriend parked her car on the street in front of the house leaving him the middle spot to parallel park. This ticked him off. Our city has a 72 hour rule for street parking but doesn’t enforce it unless someone complains.

He complained.

Now, the next door neighbor is involved in this drama.

Parking enforcement came out and not only put a “Move this Car” or else warning not only on my wife’s car but on the next door neighbor’s car. I apologized to the next door neighbor and told him what was up. So for the next few weeks every three days we would juggle our cars. Until the neighbor agreed to my proposal first one home take the middle spot. Don’t force me to have to parallel park.

His original request was completely reasonable. It’s much easier to park in the middle spot when there isn’t a car in one of the end spots. I’m glad the neighbor eventually backed down, but this was an interesting story of petty revenge, met with petty revenge met with more petty revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This would’ve been an easier solution.

This person approves of the revenge.

Yes, exactly!

They probably got tired of shuffling the cars.

Maybe the driveways aren’t long enough.

Two can play that game!

