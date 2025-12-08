Lending Company Employee Reported Their Shady Business Practices, So They Got Hit Hard With Lawsuits By The Government

Rule #1 in life: don’t mess around with the government!

“Company A” screwed me, so I helped the federal government to screw them back 10 million+ times worse. “Hired by a large short term lending company. Part the job required reading into loan contracts. “Company A” is massively screwing over the most desperate and financially illiterate people (they call “valued customers”) by getting them to sign short term, very expensive loans through coercion, knowing full well by their financial income, that they can never pay back the loan.

Bilking them out of every dollar, then repossessing their car. I have to audit these loans, found instance after instance of predatory lending, and unethical lending practices. I don’t like it, begin to start documenting violations out of gut instinct. Company A fired me for taking too much time off to be with my dad during his last days while he passed from cancer. Company offers severance, then retracts it.

I decide to do something about “Company A’s” shady lending practices, report them to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with the help of my old boss. We give info. The Government drops the hammer and they are now out 50+ million in fines. Fees, legal costs and lost business. From that, they are still being sued left & right for being jerks that prey on the financially desperate folks by giving loans w/ APR’s of 280%+ – but they never articulated or explained that to the customers. Feels good to try to do something righteous, and see change effected – I highly doubt I was the catalyst, just a puzzle piece to bring it all together.”

