Homeowner Buys New Construction Home And Negotiates Lawn Installation, But The Landscaping Company Wants Him To Pay An Extra Fee

Imagine buying a new home that is also part of a new construction project. If your home was supposed to come with a lawn installed, would you be willing to pay extra if the landscaping company messed up and also installed a few extras you didn’t ask for?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and they don’t think they should have to pay anything extra.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to pay for landscaping and irrigation that I never asked to be installed? I bought a new construction home and during negotiations, we asked for, and received approval for a lawn to be installed since it did not come standard with the home. The landscaping company eventually shows up, installs flower beds, irrigation systems, and seed and straw. All of which I assumed were a part of the “lawn” though nothing was ever specified to us.

The landscaping company wants more money.

After install was completed the landscaping company said they made a mistake and we were only supposed to get seed and straw and they are now asking me to pay for the rest of the services. I am refusing because I never asked for it to be installed and nothing was confirmed prior to the installation. AITA for not paying up?!

The landscaping company admits that it was their mistake, so the company has to eat the cost. He is not required to pay for something he never asked for.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There are only two options.

It’s probably a scam.

If it’s not in the contract, he shouldn’t pay.

Nobody thinks the homeowner should have to pay.

A landscaper weighs in.

You should never have to pay for someone else’s mistake.

