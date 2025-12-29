Tech Guy Got A Call About A 20-Year-Old Coding Flyer He Forgot, So He Ended Up Stuck With A Couple’s Unfixable Web Game Disaster

When it comes to business, timing is everything.

This man got a call from a mom-and-pop shop for his tech service he had advertised 20 years ago.

He tried to help the elderly woman and realized they were scammed but the previous developer.

While he wanted to continue helping them, he had to politely reject their offer.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Mom and Pop wants to make a game I received a call today from a small mom-and-pop operation. I need to backtrack a little. About two decades ago, when I was a poor young student, I made a flyer advertising my services. I am a tech guy and coder who can fix any computer issues.

I don’t know how I am getting a call 20 years later, but it was the mom who called. She explained they have a passion project, some sort of web game that they have designed. The mom is the graphics designer. The pop is the project manager.

Anyway, she told me the previous dev they hired left because his asylum to the UK was rejected. He does not know when and where he will end up. This guy charged them $200 to complete phase 1 of 10. Phase 1 was to hook up some of her graphics. It was also to set up hosting on a WAMP server with a monthly fee. He needed to set up PHP and MySQL and add webhooks.

Now, bear in mind. what I have described above is the untangled version. How it actually started was a call from an old lady who could not access her database at some web hosting site called Hostinger. She was nice and polite, so I tried to be patient and tried to help her a little. Through the course of figuring out where the database problem was, the above story slowly unfurled itself in bits and pieces. That’s when I figured out it was not a database problem.

I told her she had been taken for a ride. I told her she should cancel the web hosting as there is a monthly fee for a server she is barely using. I think she believes me, but it is her passion project and she still wants to see it through. She told me she has had great difficulty finding good developers. She even offered me the dev job, which I had to politely reject. I cited that I already have a job. Still, I wished I could have done more. But she refuses to stop this project of hers.

While they were trying to make a game, little did they know that they were being played.

