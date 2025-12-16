December 16, 2025 at 4:24 am

Man Pays For Netflix With Roommate’s Bank Card, So The Roommate Changes The Password

by Jayne Elliott

closeup of man's hands holding debit card and typing on laptop

Would you ever trust a roommate to use your debit card? What would you do if they kept using it?

In this story, one man is okay with his roommate using his debit card once, but when there was another charge, he took action.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for changing my roommate’s Netflix password after they used my bank card to pay for their account without asking?

My roommate apparently forgot their card details or something, so they used my debit card once, and I trusted them.

Next month they set their Netflix to AUTORENEW with my card and didn’t ever bother to ask.

Time to take action.

I changed the password and restricted my card.

He is furious and says I made him lose a subscription they paid for “emotionally”, ngl I think he has too much of an ego but still, AITA?

The roommate is not to be trusted. If OP’s card was used to pay for Netflix, then it’s OP’s Netflix account now. I see no problem with changing the password.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The roommate is obviously in the wrong, so wrong that what he did was a crime.

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 9.11.53 AM Man Pays For Netflix With Roommates Bank Card, So The Roommate Changes The Password

This person suggests giving the roommate two options.

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 9.12.13 AM Man Pays For Netflix With Roommates Bank Card, So The Roommate Changes The Password

I think he learned that lesson.

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 9.12.24 AM Man Pays For Netflix With Roommates Bank Card, So The Roommate Changes The Password

You can’t “emotionally” pay for anything.

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 9.13.04 AM Man Pays For Netflix With Roommates Bank Card, So The Roommate Changes The Password

Stealing is never okay.

