Employee Refuses To Work Overtime At His Job, So His Coworker Thinks He’s Lazy And Not A Team Player

Imagine working at a company where you have the option of working overtime. Would you stay to work overtime if everyone else did, or would you go home as soon as your shift was over?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he refuses to work overtime. One of his coworkers called him out on it, and now, he’s wondering if he should be staying for overtime even though it’s technically optional.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for never working overtime I (21M) work in a factory 40 hours a week. We’re allowed to stay an hour after work every day for overtime (which is 1.5x pay) and stay 3 hours on Fridays (also 1.5x) I have never done overtime because I don’t enjoy working here. I’m not a lazy worker by any means but I clock in at the exact start time and clock out at the exact finish time.

His coworkers think he should work overtime.

I get driven to work by a coworker who sometimes does the overtime and this is no big deal to me since I’ll just wait in the canteen or in the cafe across the road. A couple of coworkers have mentioned to me that I’m not being a team player and because I don’t stop it means they have to work harder. I told one of them “you don’t have to work harder you also have the option not to stay overtime” He told me “that isn’t the attitude to have”

He’s refusing to stay for overtime again.

I’ve been asked to stay this Friday and I said no. My coworker is going to stay so I said it’s nbd I’ll bring a book to read or something for 3 hours. A few coworkers tend to roll their eyes when it’s bought up I’m not doing OT. I don’t think I’m TA since I’m following my employment contract to the letter but I’m curious what reddit thinks

Overtime is optional. His coworkers aren’t his boss. If it’s not required, he’s not doing anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Overtime is optional, not required.

