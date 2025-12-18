Guy Sees Video Of Friend’s Friend Accidentally Crashing A Car, But Now His Friend Is Mad At Him For Finding The Situation Hilarious

Imagine finding out that your friend was in a car accident in another country and got arrested. Would you be upset if you told another friend about the situation and they thought it was funny?

In this story, one man’s friend tells him about her friend getting arrested after a car crash, and he thinks it’s hilarious. Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong to laugh because she’s really mad at him.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for laughing and telling my friend that it was pretty funny that her friend got arrested. I (27M) was talking to one of my friends let’s call her Katie and she was telling me about how she was very worried for her friend Giulla who called her worried because she got arrested in Japan and was embarrassed. She is a somewhat mid sized twitch streamer and was with another streamer at a car meet-up. She got in the driver seat when the car was parked and the other streamer was away and when she came back she persuaded her to move the car and for some reason she had a brain fart, thought the car was in reverse, accelerated when she noticed it moving in reverse and forgot she had just changed it in drive and crashed. She hit someone but he dodged and wasn’t injured but caused damage to 2 other cars.

It gets worse.

The stream was still running and even though she deleted it someone captured it and reshared. She also did not have an international driving permit necessary to drive in Japan and was arrested because that counts as unlicensed. She will now probably have to pay for the damages.

This sounds like a pretty insensitive reaction.

When Katie told me this and I saw the video, I laughed a lot and said that was hilarious. Like what a dumb thing to do. People were piling on her in the comments and I agreed with them. It was a small automatic car, like how stupid you have to be to mess that up. My friend got upset and called me a jerk and claimed I was being misogynistic when I never even said anything about that.

He isn’t sure if he’s right or if Katie’s right.

She knows Guilia better than I do admittedly and said that she is a very sweet person and it must terrify her getting arrested and she did not want to drive it but gave in to peer pressure and that it could happen to anyone and has more to do with not having driven the car before and that if she had practiced like 10 minutes in a more open lot to get the feel of RHD and the car she would have been fine. Now I’m wondering whether I was an ah for laughing, however what I said and my reaction was pretty similar to the majority of commentators in the video so I feel like I might be right over Katie. AITA here?

There are a few things about Guilia that don’t add up.

At the same time I do find it funny given Guilia’s track record. She has claimed in the past to be a car enthusiast yet can’t drive. Similarly she also claims to be into data science, programming and wanting to learn about machine learning yet I checked her github and it only has basic stats stuff in R and not any substantial projects.

This is his friend’s friend. He may be right that it’s ridiculous and hilarious from an outside perspective, but it’s not either of those things to Guilia or Katie. He was insensitive not to consider how they feel about the situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s never cool to mock someone, especially a friend.

It’s one thing to think it. It’s another thing to say it.

He could’ve apologized.

Read the room.

When someone is worried, laughing is not the right response.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.