Man Wanted A Few Nights Alone To Write And Pursue His Hobby, But His GF’s Need For Constant Togetherness Started Hurting Their Relationship

Even couples need time apart to do individual things without their partner.

For instance, this man values time alone to recharge and pursue his hobbies.

However, his girlfriend wouldn’t allow him to take a few nights off without her.

So now, he’s struggling to find space for both love and self-care.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA Feeling of Resentment My girlfriend and I have been going out for about six months. And I feel we have a problem in our relationship. You see, I am an extrovert at heart. However, I do like to be alone sometimes, especially to write for my passion, D&D.

This man asked his girlfriend to give him two nights alone so he could write.

We are currently at the point where she lives at her house and I live at mine. And she wants us to spend every night together. So we’ve been swapping back and forth between the two houses. I had already tried to ask for two nights alone at my house so I could write. But that ended up in tears, so it didn’t go through.

He hasn’t gotten his much-needed alone time, so now, everything she does annoys him.

Now, since I’ve got a job and she doesn’t, she stays up until like 4 a.m. and wakes up at 12 p.m. I wake up at the usual time. She used to get mad at me when I fell asleep at normal times. But I’ve noticed since I haven’t gotten my much-needed alone time, I feel a slight resentment, if that makes sense. Everything she does just annoys me. It’s not like I want it to, but I feel I have no control over it. So… am I the jerk?

Love grows best when you give each other room to breathe.

