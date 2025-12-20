A Teacher Never Took Time Off Work, And Finally Learned That Most Of His Unused PTO Couldn’t Be Converted To Cash

Work-life balance is more important than we often realize.

Teacher never takes a day off in 30 years. I was talking to a teacher at a party. He was bragging to me about how hard working he is. He said that he’s never taken more than 1 day off every year for the last thirty years. He apparently has over a year’s worth of PTO saved up.

Then, he goes on to tell me that he asked the administration if he could take a whole year off and just get paid for it. They told him that’s not allowed. So then, he apparently asked if he could just get paid for all the PTO instead. They eventually got back to him and told him the most they would pay him is 33% of it.

So essentially, he never took any time off and wasted his life. And they won’t even pay his PTO. The whole time, he was telling me how hard a worker he is. And then tries to spin it like he doesn’t mind because he really enjoyed his job.

