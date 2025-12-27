Mom Is Engaged To A Great Guy, But Her Child Doesn’t Want To Be Close To The Soon-To-Be Stepdad

Imagine growing up in a home where you have divorced parents. If your mom was engaged to get married again, would you make an effort to become close to the soon to be stepdad, or would you try to keep your distance?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and they’re not sure why they don’t want to be close to their mom’s boyfriend, but they really don’t.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not wanting to get close to my mom’s fiance? My parents split when I was young, and my biological father passed a little after Covid started. We didn’t have the strongest relationship, but he tried his hardest towards the end. My mom’s been dating someone the past few years, before my dad passed, and he’s a great guy and all, and he tries on holidays to actually get me meaningful stuff. He’s gotten me giftcards to my hobbies one year. Etc.

But OP isn’t trying hard to be close to the mom’s boyfriend.

I started feeling guilty so the most I did was get him a pack of socks from Marshall’s and a car vacuum cleaner the next year. They keep asking me to go out and hangout with them, he’s always trying to include me but I keep declining because I just don’t want to get close to the guy. They’re supposed to get married next year but I just don’t know. I wonder if there’s something wrong with me or if Im really the A here.

It has to be hard to lose a parent and see your mom move on to someone else. I don’t think it means something is wrong with OP for not wanting to be close to the soon to be stepdad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person puts the situation in perspective.

Here’s a vote for therapy.

Maybe this suggestion will help.

This person is on his side.

These are good questions.

Therapy might be a good idea.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.