Mom Reluctantly Attended Her College Graduation, But She’s Holding A Grudge Because They Didn’t Spend Every Minute Together

Imagine having divorced parents, and you’re about to graduate from college. It could be pretty stressful having both parents there at the same time, and the woman in this story finds that to be very, very true.

Most of the drama is caused by her mom, and even now that graduation is over, her mom is still upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA? Don’t want to apologize over my mother feeling “unwanted” at my college graduation, told her she wasn’t welcome to visit me anymore My mom and I have a strained relationship since we got in a fight about me working at a summer camp instead of an internship last summer. She’s always been controlling, influencing where I went to school, my major, etc. We didn’t talk for a few months since she wouldn’t talk unless I apologized for going against her.

She wanted her mom at her graduation, but she seemed to want an official invitation.

Last month was my college grad. She wasn’t coming until she got her dad to come with as she didn’t want to be alone. She also didn’t book the tickets until I verbally invited her. She never calls me, but says I’m the one who doesn’t want a relationship. I call her once/week but never talk about anything deep because I don’t want her judgement or smothering. But I never uninvited her.

A broken family can make everything more stressful.

At grad, she made me cry three times from stress. I tried to make an effort to include her but she says it wasn’t enough. My parents divorced two years ago and my mom hates that side of the family, who was there. Has always hated them, and thinks I favor them. I tried to be fair at the grad. I spent half a day with mom then half a day with dad. Then I tried a combined “campus tour”.

The tour didn’t go well.

During the tour, my dad’s mom, who has a walker, had to use the bathroom. I was the only one who knew where it was so I took her. Didn’t think it would be long, so I didn’t say anything. Didn’t think I needed to. My boyfriend was also there, so he took over. Bathroom was 20 minutes. When I got back my mom/her dad looked MAD. I was getting stressed. When they asked me a question they seemed angry. I felt stressed by this, so I stepped away because I was crying and didn’t want them to see. When I returned, my mom/her dad left.

Her mom got mad again.

The night after grad I wanted to drink with my friends. My mom looked mad when I told her this. I thought it was okay, I spent lots of time both alone and in groups with her that week. Went out to eat with her, spent time with her in the hotel, she was there for group meals, played a board game with her.

Her mom is STILL mad.

Fast forward. I’m moving halfway across country in a week. My mom keeps saying she is unwelcome, even though I’ve told her she is welcome to visit me WHENEVER. When I probed, she says it’s because how I acted at grad. I explained to her the misunderstanding.

Here’s the problem. Her mom admits that she does think it’s about her. She sounds pretty selfish.

She wants me to apologize for not saying where I was going and also wants me to acknowledge how she felt. I said no, I tried my best, nothing to apologize over. I told her if anything she made the weekend about herself when it was supposed to be about me, especially since I didn’t get a grad in 2020. She said it was about her, since she was the mom of the grad.

Wow. Her mom is pretty dramatic!

That was a few days ago. She sulks around me, and I don’t want to talk to her as I’m still mad that she wanted an apology. I told her if she’s going to keep sulking, she’s not welcome to visit for a few months. A few heated words were exchanged. No resolve. I went to my dad’s for a day. I came back, all the photos of me were thrown out. I asked why. She said I’m dead to her and that she needs to move on from me and seeing them brings her pain. AITA

Her mom might be suffering from empty nest syndrome a bit, but she also sounds pretty self-centered and really annoying. OP just tried her best to enjoy her graduation despite the family drama.

