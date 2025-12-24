Mom Told Her To Change Her Hairstyle To Look More Professional, But She Loves The Hair And Told Her Mom To Mind Her Business

When it comes to style, everyone has their own preferences.

What would you do if you had a unique haircut, but your mom didn’t like it and told you that you should grow it out to look more professional?

That is what happened to the daughter in this story, so she yelled at her mom and said that her haircut doesn’t matter.

AITA for refusing to grow out my hair? I (21) have a lot of conflict with my mom (45F) despite living with her.

I continue to do so because it’s a better alternative to moving out and paying twice or three times as much in rent. Most recently, our conflict is about hair, specifically my hair.

My hair is in a specific style, I basically cut half of it off on one side and have kept it at a very short length for about three years now. I’m happy with it, everyone at my job loves my hair and people think it looks cool and very like me.

Recently, my mom has started freaking out about my hair. She says I’ll never get a job and that it just doesn’t look good. 1. I already have a job I don’t plan on quitting anytime soon and 2. I actually have two jobs and one keeps asking for me back every year because I’m good at it, not because of my hair.

She wants me to grow it back out just so I can get a new job and then I can cut it again once I “prove myself” at a new job.

I pretty much told her exactly this: “I’m not growing my hair out when I’ve been maintaining the same style for three years now, and it makes me happy. I’ll go to a professional if you want (I cut it myself bc it’s cheaper), but I’m not growing it out, so shut up about it.” And that got her all upset and she called me ungrateful and a wrong for talking back to her, and how she only cares about my future.

I feel a little bad, because I know she cares about me, but I don’t see why she can’t understand that hair doesn’t really matter. AITA?

