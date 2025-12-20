New Mom’s Sister-In-Law Had A Birth Tragedy, So On Social Media She’s Pretending That Her Niece Is Her Baby

Imagine giving birth to a beautiful, healthy baby girl, and a couple months later, your sister-in-law has a miscarriage. Would you think being around your baby would be a helpful way for her to process her grief, or would it make grieving even harder?

In this story, one woman and her sister-in-law are in this situation, and the sister-in-law is doing some things that are really, really bothering the new mom.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA, Getting annoyed with my sister in law I (27F) and my husband (28M) had a beautiful baby girl in the end of 2024. My sister in law (21F) sadly had a miscarriage the beginning of 2025 and now posting my baby on all of her social media, passing baby girl as if she is her baby.

There’s an even bigger problem.

Her posting my baby I am a little annoyed but what annoys me most is that whenever she is around my baby she takes her away from me and does not let go of her unless my husband asks for her. I talk to my husband, all he says she is grieving and that it’s a good thing our baby has someone that loves her. AITA for making this a “big deal” seeing she is still grieving?

This is weird and not okay. I get that the sister-in-law is grieving, but it’s not okay for her to pretend that her niece is her child.

She needs to keep her baby away from her sister-in-law!

