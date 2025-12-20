Office Assistant Keeps Getting Cornered By A Chatty Coworker Every Morning, So They Want To Tell Her To Stop Talking Unless It’s Work-Related

A quiet office worker says their chatty coworker won’t stop hanging around their desk, even after being told they need space to focus.

WIBTA if I tell my coworker to leave me alone unless it’s work related? I 22nb am a very quiet, introverted and prefer to keep to myself at work. It also doesn’t help that I have bipolar disorder and various chronic illnesses which means that I tire out easily and deal with emotional dysregulation on a daily basis. Because of my conditions and personality type, I prefer keeping to myself as to not lose my temper and to focus on my tasks at hand. I have this one coworker, Julia 28F who is very talkative and doesn’t seem to notice that I do not want to make small talk before work as I am a personal assistant and start my work earlier than the rest to ensure our director can start off his day the right way.

Julia does not seem to get the hint as she stands at my desk, trying to get me to make coffee with her and then proceeds to sit at my desk for 30 minutes every morning making small talk. To be clear, I am friendly with my coworkers and talk when necessary and never let out frustrations on others. With Julia I have tried to make it clear in the most polite ways I can think of that I am not talkative and have a busy workday.

I have told her directly (nicely) that I prefer having my own space and focus better alone. Its come to a point where I ignore her messages unrelated to work because even telling her via text that I am preoccupied isn’t helping. WIBTA if I ask her to leave me alone unless it’s work related?

I am aware of the fact that I sound like a hermit but I enjoy my solitude and it helps me focus. I have a healthy social life outside of work, I just prefer to keep to myself during work hours unless needed. So, WIBTA?

