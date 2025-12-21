‘I just keep returning them!’ – One Man Is On A Mission To Waste The Time And Money Of Amazon Employees Until Someone Forces Him To Stop

Lots of people hate Amazon because it is such a huge company, and sadly, it has caused so many small businesses to go under.

The fact is, however, that Amazon provides a great service that many people love. One guy is on a mission to take advantage of that service in order to cost them money, and he is doing it in a weird and funny way.

He begins the video by showing his order history with Amazon, which is filled with purchases of Anvils (that’s right, the very heavy metal objects used for blacksmithing). He says, “I’ve been using Amazon Prime to buy anvils on Amazon.com for the past six months.”

Ok, that’s odd.

He continues, “With free shipping. And here’s the thing….”

Ok, what’s the catch?

Then he says, “I just keep returning them!”

He then laughs for a few seconds.

Wow, I bet his delivery drivers hate him!

He ends the video by saying, “And I’m going to keep doing that until somebody does something about it.”

Some supervillains are truly evil!

I kind of doubt that Amazon cares, though, since this is likely sold by a third party.

I would assume he will eventually get banned from the program.

Watch the video for yourself and see what you think.

@stocklett I hope you liked having those carbon tax credits ♬ original sound – johnbo stockwell

The people in the comments don’t seem to think that this is a good idea.

Yeah, he may be hurting a small business somewhere.

This commenter thinks he is very wasteful.

Yeah, the employees must hate him.

He isn’t hurting the people that he thinks he is.

