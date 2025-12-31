Parents Want Their Kids To Help Pay For The Construction Of Their Dream Home, But His Wife Doesn’t Think They Should Loan His Parents Any Money

If your parents wanted to build their dream home and you were in a financial position where you could afford to lend them the money to do it, would you?

In this story, one man isn’t sure how to answer this question. His wife has a strong opinion, and it sounds like he’s leaning towards siding with her.

AITA for refusing to lend my parents more money for their dream home? My parents are trying to build a house in their hometown. They own several properties, but they refuse to sell any of them to fund the construction. Instead, they expect my siblings and me to help financially because, in their words, “the assets will eventually be ours through inheritance.”

For context, I’ve been happily married for two years, and my wife and I have a good income—significantly more than my parents’. Our combined income is probably 4-5 times what they make. My parents don’t have much in liquid cash; they have assets instead, but they are unwilling to sell any of them. So, they’ve turned to the family for loans. We’ve lent them money before, and now they’re asking for more.

Here’s the thing: they already have a lot of debt, and I know that those who can lend to them are reaching their limits. I feel conflicted about giving them more money. On one hand, I want to help them complete their dream home and see them happy. On the other hand, I doubt they’ll be able to pay us back anytime soon since their income is limited (they’re retired).

My wife is strictly against giving them any more money. She believes that this situation is entirely their choice and that by helping financially, we’re just enabling their refusal to sell one of their properties. She thinks we shouldn’t have to bear the burden of their decisions. So, AITA for refusing to lend them more money, even if it means they might not be able to finish their dream home?

