Employee Was Used To Customers Refusing To Control Their Kids, But Then One Of Them Actually Got Stuck Inside The Claw Machine

When you work with the public, you can be sure that your day won’t be short of surprises.

And this is even more the case if your workplace has kids frequenting it.

But even the pizza delivery guy in this story was surprised by the situation he returned to in the pizza shop.

Read on to find out what happened.

Kid stuck in a machine Last week I came back from a delivery and started making pizzas. I saw my manager kind of freaking out, but I couldn’t hear what she was saying because the oven is so loud and my hearing sucks. I asked another co-worker what was going on, and she said a kid got stuck in a video game machine.

Yikes! Read on to find out how that happened.

It was busy at the time, so I asked my manager later what happened. She said that a parent came up upset to complain that their kid was stuck in one of our machines in the video game room. A threeish year old kid had climbed in one of the claw machines through the door where the prize comes out.

Uh-oh. But no one was prepared for how the family would react.

My manager went to go check it out, and the family apparently were videotaping and taking pictures. But when they saw my manager they put on sad faces and acted angry. My manager wasn’t sure whether to call the fire department, but the parent used a pocket knife to break the lock on the machine.

Let’s see how the kid reacted.

The kid was fine. He apparently was having a good old time playing with the stuffed animals while he was stuck in there. Then the other manager had to run to clear out the machine, because all the other kids were trying to steal the toys out of the now broken machine. I was laughing, but I’m not even surprised. We get different groups of people who come in to eat, drink beer and talk for hours. And ignore their little hellions. So we have kids running around, screaming and causing mayhem nightly.

It really sounds like this family were likely ignoring their kid until it was too late.

The fact that they weren’t bothered at all until a staff member showed up shows how little they care about their kid.

And that’s a horrible situation to grow up in.

Let’s see how the Reddit community reacted to this.

This person thought that the ’emergency’ wasn’t a legitimate one.

While others thought that the pizza store should charge the parents.

And this Redditor thought this was an oversight on the part of the machine company.

This poor kid – if they were just being used for social media content, that’s really unfair.

It’s not fair to the pizza store either, especially if they’re being bad-mouthed as a result.

And if it was truly an accident?

These parents need to keep a better eye on their kid.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.