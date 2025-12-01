Pregnant Woman Is Told To Rest And Avoid Stress, But Her Husband Is Adding To Her Stress And Doesn’t Seem Concerned About Her At All

Imagine being married and pregnant when you have a health scare with the pregnancy. Would you expect your husband to step up and go out of his way to make sure you’re okay, or would he expect you to contribute more than he does to the relationship?

In this story, one pregnant woman is starting to realize that her husband is adding stress to her life at a time when she’s supposed to avoid stress.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for wanting my husband to prioritise me over his Mum in this situation I’m 6 months pregnant and had a horrible scare a few days ago. I was bleeding quite badly and had to go to the hospital. They heard babies heart beating but still couldn’t figure out why I was bleeding so sent me home on a watch and wait basis. I was told to rest and avoid stress as much as possible.

Talk about a rude awakening!

Today my husbands Mum turned up unannounced asking to see us all and one of our dogs. I’d literally just woken up. I explained that I’d need to feed everyone and take the dogs for toilets before they could go anywhere. I’m still in a lot of pain in my stomach so was literally holding my stomach limping around the house trying to get the dog ready to go.

Her husband should be helping her out instead of stressing her out.

I asked him to take the dog to the toilet. He started freaking out saying now his mums crying and he needed to go comfort her. I’m on the verge of tears myself but I’m not much of a crier so just held it in and kept preparing the animals through the pain. Every five minutes he’d come in and ask if the dog was ready. Not if I was okay or if I needed any help preparing them.

She doesn’t blame his mom.

I love my husbands Mum and I know she only means well and wanted to surprise him. She doesn’t know about the scare as we didn’t want to worry extended family, particularly her as she’s a big worrier. Perhaps a mistake on our part. She didn’t know it was bad timing. But he knows it’s bad timing. So, after comforting his Mum and me getting the dog ready he came in and took the dog. Literally smiled and winked at me as he took the dog whilst I’m keeling over in pain.

He doesn’t seem concerned about her at all.

He got back 5 minutes ago and I was expecting some kind of sign that he wanted to see if I was okay. But he just told me to get the dog out of the way (our two dogs are kept separately at the moment as one is relatively new and we’re doing slow introductions), got really snotty with me about it and has been playing with the dog in the other room. There are about 100 different things that have happened lately that make me feel like he doesn’t genuinely care.

He doesn’t really bring anything to the relationship.

He lost his job recently so we’ve been surviving on my income alone (which isn’t a lot) and I let him move in because he lived at the work accommodation who kicked him out. And the other day he was asking me to sell my ring which is an heirloom to cover food and petrol for the month. I just feel like I’ve got a lot on my shoulders right now and I’m going through it alone. If anything it feels like he’s putting more weight on my shoulders, not less.

She’s not sure this relationship is going to work.

And the thing that hurts the most is the seeming lack of understanding or empathy. Which has been a pattern from the start of the relationship. For some context, we only got together a few months before I got pregnant. We both rushed things whilst we were in the heat of the honeymoon phase. I know that was irresponsible on my part. But I don’t regret getting pregnant and I still think he’d be a good dad. But I don’t think we’re compatible and moments like this are really making me realise that.

I had to go back and check. She said “husband” not “boyfriend.” They really didn’t think through this relationship very well. Marriage counseling sounds essential at this point. He needs to learn what it means to be a husband and start actually caring about his wife, or this relationship is not going to work.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

