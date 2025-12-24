She’s Poured Her Whole Life Into Her Job, But She’s Gotten Nothing In Return

It can be hard to stay motivated in a mundane job with no end in sight.

How would you handle reaching the point of burnout? One woman recently sought wisdom on exactly this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

We are all burnt out husks. I work because I have to eat… I’m only 34 and I’m ready to quit. I’ve been in this office job for ten years, three years ago I reduced my hours as I was mentally exhausted.

Office work is a slow but steady drain.

On Friday you stay up late, on Saturday you do shopping and relax a bit, and come Sunday you are already dreading going back to the quarry on Monday… With prices of everything going up, it’s not getting easier on my part time salary.

Inflation has been doing a number on everyone.

There is no way I’m going back to full time, it was hell. I’m lucky it’s just me and my partner, I have no idea how people with dependents manage. I am burnt out, possibly depressed, and anxious. I had an assessment through work, and I kept being interrupted. It was clear I was not there to talk about my struggle, but to help the lady come up with ways to keep me in work.

HR personnel are NOT your friend.

I could take time off, I could go on long term sick leave, but in the end, I will have to come back to the quarry, because I have to eat… Every day is the same nonsensical, mentally draining busywork that does not add any value. There are days when I just don’t want to go. The other week I was very close to calling in sick, as I could not get out of bed. But I still went.

Nevertheless she persisted. Let’s see if Reddit had any wise words for her.

There has to be a better way than this.

