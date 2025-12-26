Her Sister Buys Her Dog More Christmas Gifts Than Her Siblings, But Then Her Sister Demands Equal Presents For Both Dogs

Some people take spoiling their pet way too seriously.

So, what would you do if you were excited to give your dog a fun Christmas morning, but your sister turned the whole thing into a fight because your dog had more gifts than hers?

Would you give her a few of yours? Or would you brush her off because it’s a silly fight?

In the following story, one sister finds herself dealing with this situation and doesn’t see why her sister thinks it’s such a big deal.

Here’s the scoop.

AITA for buying my dog more presents to unwrap? So basically, my sister and I both have dogs and like to buy them Christmas gifts. She thinks I’m mean because I’ve already bought more gifts for my dog than her dog has. I don’t think it’s too big of an issue because both dogs will end up playing with the toys after Christmas. She thinks it’s not fair that my dog will have more presents to unwrap (my dog always waits to unwrap his presents with us), but I think she should just buy more for her dog if she’s that concerned.

She finds her sister’s idea very unnecessary.

She spends most of her money on things she doesn’t need, but argues that she has less money to spend on her dog, so I should either buy my dog less or divide the presents equally. I think that’s unnecessary, and if I want to spoil my dog, I should be able to. It’s not like her dog is going to count how many gifts it has under the tree. And again, the dogs can share the toys after Christmas. I just like watching my dog have fun unwrapping his gifts. AITA?

Eek! Her sister sounds like a spoiled brat.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

This man teases his wife about the dog.

According to this reader, her sister may be jealous.

For this reader, it’s funny.

This parent thinks one of their kids made the post.

This is the silliest fight ever.

Her sister needs to get over it and just buy her dog a few more gifts. Geez.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.