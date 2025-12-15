Son Puts A Lock On His Own Mini Fridge To Curb Snacking And Stop Parental Snooping, But His Parents Call It “Selfish And Immature”

A 23-year-old living at home thought he’d found a clever way to stop both his midnight cravings and his parents’ constant judgment: by putting a lock on the mini fridge he bought himself.

AITA for putting a lock on my mini fridge that I bought with my own money in my room I (23m), live with my parents for the moment. I work during the day and go to flight school in the afternoon and do flight training , and study when I can. I pay my own car , insurance , and most of my own bills, not including bills my parents cover on a family plan.

For years I’ve had this mini fridge I bought with my own money in highschool and have been using to hold sodas and yogurts. These past two years , I decided to buy some chocolates and put it in the fridge because I have a sweet tooth and enjoy some chocolate here and there. Problem is I have a big sweet tooth and sometimes I overeat the sweets in my fridge or have one to many sodas.

Recently for the past couple of months , my parents have been opening my mini fridge behind my back , and then bringing up a lot how all I eat is junk when I don’t eat as much as they say I do , but of course they see what’s in my mini fridge and judge right away . This past weekend I did a 5k and I trained for a couple of weeks doing it , and felt so accomplished the day I did it , I was proud of myself as this was a fitness goal I was aiming for. Because of my recent 5k, I decided to put a lock on my mini fridge , so that it’s more difficult to satisfy my sweet tooth cravings , while Also serving as a way to prevent my parents from opening my mini fridge and seeing my snacks and drinks and judging me when I’m taking care of myself better, but it’s mostly to prevent me from opening the mini fridge as easily so I can controll my cravings better.

My parents recently noticed the lock and while they don’t actively get something from the fridge , they said that I was being selfish and disrespectful and being immature for the lock on my own fridge. I tried explaining to them that while the lock does it make it to where they can’t open it easily , that it’s mostly for me to be able to controll my cravings better by making it more difficult to open the fridge whenever I want too. I told them that if they want something from the fridge , all they have to do is ask and I’ll open it and get it from them , because I have no issue with them getting something from the fridge , but that they open the fridge without me knowing and judge me on snacks and drinks I don’t touch as often as they think . AITA?

Turns out the only thing colder than his mini fridge is his parents’ reaction to a little personal space.

