Student Gathered Recordings Of His Algebra Teacher Mocking Him In Class, And After He Presented Them To Administrators, They Did A Full Review And She Got Fired

This may sound harsh, but some people should not be teachers.

Imagine your high school teacher mocked you every time you asked a question and belittled you in front of the entire class, but the administration refused to take you seriously?

Would you just deal with it? Or would you collect proof and take it back to the administration?

In the following story, one student finds himself in this predicament and starts recording videos.

The time I ruined my high school teachers career and got her fired in the greatest way possible. I was a senior in high school at the time, and I had never been the brightest student. I was a solid C student, and I had never received a detention or had any kind of bad student record. This is important because to this day, I still have no idea why the teacher treated me this way. The teacher, whom we will name Mrs. Frank, had been a teacher there for more than a decade and was widely known for being a petty, heartless ***** who the administrators saw as the golden child. Mrs. Frank taught algebra, which is my worst subject, so naturally, I had issues understanding the lessons and would ask questions frequently. To some, these questions are easily answered, but to me, it was rocket science.

Mrs. Franks just couldn’t be nice for long.

Usually, when someone asks a dumb question, no one should address it. However, in Mrs. Franks’ case, she would belittle me in front of everyone by saying things such as “And here comes the slow boy again,” “Wow! Surprise, surprise, you don’t understand it again,” or “Really? We have to go extra slow for you today, don’t we?” etc…etc. I tried going to the administration about it before, but again, she was considered the golden child. They would send someone in to examine her during class, she would act respectful and normal for one day, and go back to being a jerk the next.

Fed up, he devised a plan.

This goes on for about half the year until I had had enough. I went to the local radioshack, bought a recorder, and secretly recorded every insult she would throw at me. I would sometimes instigate to make up for the lost time. Go ahead, feed the fire. Fast forward to the end of the year, and im sitting in Mrs. Franks’ class when I ask a question. Her response, and I quote (because it’s burned into my brain) was, “I’ve been teaching here for over 10 years and that was the single dumbest question I’ve ever heard come from anyone’s mouth.”

The principal postponed the meeting until the next day.

She continued the lesson without answering. I calmly stood up, packed up my stuff, and headed to the nurse’s office to dismiss myself from school. (We were allowed to dismiss ourselves if we were 18.) I went home, compiled all of the brutal tapes into one glorious masterpiece, and headed back the next day to show the administrators. I sat down with the principal, and we listened to a couple of the insults before he stopped me. He wanted more witnesses present, as well as Mrs. Franks. He told me we would meet the next day, where I could show him and the rest of the administrators the full tape.

The look on Mrs. Frank’s face was priceless.

I walk into school the next morning, being the most nervous I’ve ever been for anything. I was called down to the office where I met with some board directors, the local school police officer, the principal, the vice principal, and Mrs. Franks. I watched as the administrators went from fed up with being in another useless meeting, to furious and speechless, with some of them keeping their mouths open for the duration of the tape. I also watched Mrs. Frank go from confident and stuck up to her realizing that she had messed up beyond repair. She was publicly roasting herself in front of the most important people from the district. The tape ended, and without hesitation, the administrators looked around in astonishment, and the principal turned to me and said, “I think we have heard everything we need to, thank you.”

That was the last they heard from her.

And I was quietly dismissed from the room. The final time I saw Mrs. Frank was leaving the room. I looked back and we made eye contact through her tear-filled eyes as I gave the biggest, most evil smile. I returned to class the next week, and Mrs. Frank was nowhere to be found. The story spread quickly throughout the school, and I was seen as a saint. I had successfully gotten her fired, made it almost impossible for Mrs. Frank to return to her teaching career, and cut off most of her connections with other teachers at the school. I had ruined her financially because no school district in the area would hire this walking piece of garbage.

