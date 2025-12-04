Supermarket Employee Exposes Supervisor For Bullying Him On Facebook, And HR Launches An Investigation That Ends With Her Getting Fired And Humiliated At Work

Some people think being a supervisor gives them the right to talk down to everyone else.

So, what would you do if your supervisor mocked your health online and dragged your friends into it while still on the clock? Would you let it slide to protect your job? Or would you take screenshots and send them straight to HR?

In the following story, one supermarket employee finds himself in this exact situation and brings the receipts. Here’s what happened.

Supervisor tried to bully me…said goodbye to their job instead When this happened, I was going to uni and working for a large supermarket chain alongside my studies. I have a lot of complex medical issues, some of which weren’t diagnosed yet at the time. As a result, I was in and out of the hospital a lot and on light duties to avoid injuring myself on the clock. This particular supervisor had a dislike for this because she thought I was being lazy or something.

Then, the supervisor crossed the line.

Anyway, all the staff at the store (it was one of those small convenience-style stores, so there weren’t many of us) had each other on Facebook. It made finding cover for shifts easier, and for the most part, we all got along all right. I had made a jokey status about something funny that happened on my shift, and her one brain cell came to life, and she thought it was smart to leave a mean comment. I commented back and told her to shut the **** up. She did not, and made several nasty and derogatory comments about my health issues, was racist towards a friend of mine who jumped in to defend me, and used disgusting language against a disabled friend who had innocently commented on the original joke. All while she was meant to be on the clock.

She was already in trouble for bullying another coworker.

I blocked her after that, but not before screenshotting the whole conversation and emailing it to every manager I had contact information for. The next day, I was called in for a meeting with the store manager, the area manager, and HR. I submitted a formal grievance on the matter. It turned out she had been bullying another manager for being *** and was already on a warning. Within 2 weeks, she was gone.

Now, the woman’s life is pretty miserable.

She’d been there for years, and she wrecked her job within 5 minutes by picking on the wrong person. I learned not to have colleagues on social media, but I also learned to use someone’s own stupidity against them. If you’re gonna spout hateful stuff, don’t do it on a public forum with your job listed on your profile. The joke’s on her anyway. I got a diagnosis shortly after that incident, finished university, left that job behind, and have never been happier. She’s still in that same town, utterly miserable, still working a crappy retail job for another supermarket.

Wow! Karma caught up to her pretty quickly.

What a satisfying ending! It’s always great to hear stories where the villain loses and ends up living life miserably.

