Supervisor Requires Employee To Notify Her Every Time They Leave Their Desk, But She Gets So Many Emails That She Quickly Changes Her Mind

by Jayne Elliott

Have you ever worked for a company where your supervisor was super micromanaging? Imagine not even being able to get up from your desk without your supervisor wondering where you are.

In this story, one employee is in that exact situation, and they decide to show their supervisor just how ridiculous she’s being.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Let you know whenever I leave my desk for safety reasons?

Many years ago, my supervisor couldn’t find me – I went for a walk for my break.

Upon my return she scolded me for not telling her I was leaving.

Time to clear something up.

I emailed and said something close to ‘Am I required to tell you every time I leave my desk?’

And she said “Absolutely you are, for safety reasons I need to know where you are.”

Safety first!

So she got an email every time I walked away to make a copy, get coffee, breaks, lunch, restroom trips, etc., and another email to announce I was back at my desk.

For safety reasons.

Lasted 2 days before she apologized and rescinded the direction.

That’s funny! I’m glad the supervisor learned her lesson quickly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Some jobs require employees to be away from their desks A LOT.

There are emergencies.

This is crazy!

This employee should’ve called in sick.

But this person points out WHY the supervisor needed to know where the employee was.

It’s a matter of safety.

Surely, there’s a middle ground.

