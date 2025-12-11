Teen Refuses To Share Her Snacks With Her Little Brother Who Eats Everything In Sight, But Her Aunt Says She’s Being Selfish

A 19-year-old who’s learned to make her snacks last is done watching them vanish whenever her 12-year-old brother visits.

The problem? When he stays over, he devours everything in the house, and even sneaks food at night. So this time, she hid her own stash in her room, but her aunt says she’s being unfair.

Now she’s wondering if keeping her chips to herself makes her the bad guy.

AITA for not allowing my brother to eat the snacks I bought? I 19f live with my aunt and my brother 12m, lives with his dad. His dad is poorer than my aunt so he doesn’t eat as much over there. When he comes to stay at out house he eats all the snacks we buy, and sneaks some when we’re asleep.

ALL of them?

This kid literally went through almost an entire box of chips during his last visit with us. I’m buying my own food now and when he came over I didnt allow him to eat any of the snacks I bought and hid them in my room. He was pretty upset about it, and my aunt told me I should share with him.

Oh dear…

I tend to go pretty easy on snacks and like to make them last a while. AITA?

Commenters largely sided with her, saying setting boundaries with a bottomless-snacking sibling is completely reasonable.

This person said the aunt is really not doing her diligence as an adult here.

This person says clearly there’s a bigger issue here.

And this person says Auntie is more than welcome to purchase the food, instead of telling OP what to do.

When it comes to snack time, there’s sharing…and then there’s survival.

