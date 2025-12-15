Teenager Buys His Aunt A Birthday Present, But He Doesn’t Think He Should Have To Buy His Mom A Gift On Her Special Day

How would you feel if your child bought their aunt or uncle a birthday present but they didn’t buy you anything for your birthday? Would this bother you?

It certainly bothers the mom in this story, but her child doesn’t understand why she’s so upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not buying a gift for my mom? My dad’s sister and my mom were both born on the same day, different years. My mom and dad, each give me 20 bucks a month for allowance. This month I used it all on a gift for my aunt’s birthday. It’s not much money so there was nothing left for my mom.

His mom wonders where her gift is.

When she found out she blew up at me. She thinks I should have bought a gift for her instead. I told her once she gives the money to me, it’s mine, and I can do whatever the hell I want with it. What is the point of giving me money if I’m not allowed to use it how I like? Plus my aunt was my nanny growing up so she is very important to me.

I’d be mad too if I were his mom. She’s his mom! He should get her something for her birthday, especially if he’s getting his aunt a nice gift.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He should want to give his mom a gift.

He was really rude.

If he ran out of money, he could’ve made her something.

Did he want to make his mom feel bad on her birthday?

He clearly didn’t think about this from his mom’s perspective.

