Upset Woman Plants Catnip In Her Ex’s Garden, But She Never Expected The Whole Yard To Be Overtaken

Imagine breaking up with your abusive boyfriend and moving out. Would you just be glad to be out of a bad situation, or would you want to get revenge?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she makes an impulse buy that she hoped would help her get a little bit of revenge. She never expected it to be so effective!

Let’s read the whole story.

Petty revenge was worse than I imagined. At the end of a relationship about 8 years ago now. My then partner and I split and I was moving out of the place we shared because he owned it. He was a jerk and our relationship ended with physical abuse. I had not long before spent serious time and money putting in garden beds all the way around the house. Many of my flowers were expensive and I told him I planned to take them out and plant them at my new place. He agreed.

She made an impulse buy.

While getting large pots at the garden center I saw they had catnip seeds. Now I knew catnip could be hard to grow but that’s pretty much all I knew about it at the time. In a fit of spite I bought a ton of catnip seeds and seeded the newly empty beds with them. I figured because I’d been told they were very difficult to propogate that maybe a few plants might pop up and attract neighborhood cats and he’d have to weed them out it would be a minor annoyance for him. That all I ever intended it to be. In fact after I didn’t think about it again until recently.

She recently drove by the house.

I happened to have a new client in his neighborhood that I met with for the first time yesterday. I drove by his house and saw that it had a for sale sign in front of it and there were like 6 cats in the yard. I asked my new client about it and learned that while catnip is difficult to propagate once it does it’s basically an invasive species and apparently I planted it at just the right time of year because it propogated quite well and has been spreading ever since.

The revenge was more intense than she ever intended.

It took over the yard and he’s tried getting rid of it in multiple ways and every time it just comes back worse. I was informed that if you drive by in the summer with the windows down that whole end of the street smells like a litter box. I genuinely feel bad because it really was only supposed to be a minor inconvenience.

Wow! Catnip for the win, I guess. But it’s not every day you read a revenge story where you person who got revenge regrets what they did because it worked out too well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

