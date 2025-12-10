Vegan Woman Is A Bridesmaid In Her Sister’s Wedding, But None Of The Food Is Going To Accommodate Her

When a siblings is getting married, it can be very exciting for the whole family, especially if you are asked to be a part of the wedding.

What would you do if your sister was planning her wedding, but she didn’t have any vegan options for you, not even a small side dish that you could eat?

That is what happened to the bridesmaid in this story, and she feels slighted because her needs were clearly not considered.

AITA for wanting my sister to give me vegan options at her wedding? My sister is getting married in August 2020.

My boyfriend (who is also vegan) and I are both invited. My sister reached out to me the day of the proposal and asked me to be a bridesmaid, which I was ecstatic about. My sister and I are very close, so she said it would be really meaningful to her if I was in the wedding party. I’m really excited for her, and I feel great that she values me enough to give me a spot.

Her and her fiancé have been on top of planning everything to avoid stress and pushing things off to the last minute. One of the things they already have picked are the venue and catering.

I asked my sister about food options knowing there will likely only be a couple of dishes we can eat. But she told me there won’t be any options for us. Now I’m used to picking from a few side dishes, so I wasn’t expecting a lot, but my sister knows I’m vegan and knew it well before she got engaged.

Apparently even the vegetables are going to be very buttery, so we can’t even eat those. I don’t expect a whole vegan friendly wedding, but I’m sure at least one option couldn’t have hurt. I asked my sister about including at least one thing for me, and she just told me I was probably going to have to find something else to bring in to eat or that I should eat before the wedding so I won’t be hungry when everyone else sits down to eat. Like what?

This honestly would not be a huge deal if I was going to someone else’s wedding who I wasn’t very close to, but my sister stressed and emphasized so much about how important it was to her that my boyfriend and I be there, then she won’t bother to make sure we can actually eat anything then tells me to just bring something else in while everyone else is catered to. I understand it’s her wedding.

She has enough on her plate already, and I won’t try to make her change the menu for us, but we both feel hurt that we’re just being tossed to the side and told to fend for our own food.

I’ll be honest, I was ready to call this person the AH before I read the story, but she is asking for very little and is being very reasonable. Her sister should have at least a side dish or two that she can eat.

