Viral Internet Videos Of Dancing Spiders Helped Scientists Identify Dozens Of Different Species In Australia

Many spiders are terrifying. There is just something about the eight-legged creatures that sets many people on edge, and when they are big or hairy, they are even scarier.

Some species of spiders, however, can also be downright cute.

One example of this is the dancing peacock spider. These are small spiders, coming in between 2 and 6 millimeters (.2 inches) long. They are also often very colorful with attractive patterns, which is where they get their name.

In 2011, there were seven different species of this spider known to science.

Then something weird happened. Someone recorded teh mating dance of several male peacock spiders, put some Bee Gees music on, and made internet history.

If you haven’t already seen it, you can watch these dancing spiders getting down here:

Well, once the internet was exposed to these charming dancers, they really took a liking to them. So much so that other people started posting videos of them.

Then scientists started taking notice, and they were able to identify more than 80 different species from 2011 to 2024.

Jurgen Otto was the man who put out that first video, and he still loves these little creatures. He has described at least 47 of the different species, and collected many of them in his house in Australia.

He spoke with Museums Victoria and explained just how much of his life has been taken up by these spiders:

“I had other hobbies; I used to play guitar and surf. I gave all this up, basically, for these spiders.”

His dedication to these spiders is incredible, but if stories are to be believed, the spiders all have their own personality, so I’m sure it is also a very rewarding hobby.

If nothing else, he can take pride in the fact that he has helped science to better understand this incredible family of spiders, and helped millions of people around the world look at spiders a little differently.

All while enjoying their dance.

