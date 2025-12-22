Woman Baked Store-Bought Cookie Dough And Brought Them To Work, And Her Coworkers Loved Them Despite Her Effortless Approach

Compliments can be surprisingly addictive.

This woman keeps getting praised at work for her “amazing” homemade cookies.

But the truth is that they’re just store-bought dough that she easily tosses in the oven whenever she’s bored.

She decided not to reveal her secret to anyone.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

I make store bought cookie dough and I am glorified at work for it I like to bake. To be fair, I can make some things from scratch. But cookies are usually just spur-of-the-moment decisions for me. I just buy cookie dough at the store and make them when I’m bored. Then, I give them to my coworkers the next day.

This woman would receive praises from her coworkers about how good her cookies were.

Anyways, I’ve noticed that my coworkers will often praise me incessantly for making the cookies. I constantly hear that the cookies are amazing and they would ask, “Can you make more soon?” They’re just store-bought cookies. All I do is lay them out on the sheet and put them in the oven.

She decided not to tell them that they were only store-bought.

Occasionally, I’ll eat the cookie dough while I wait. I don’t think I’ll ever tell them the truth. A dark part of me loves to hear the praise for making the cookies, even though I’ve done almost nothing. The honest truth of it all is that I don’t really like cookies that much. Therefore, I refuse to put in more effort.

The secret ingredient remains a secret.

