Woman Brought Gourmet Coffee To Work A Few Times, But Her Coworker Bugged Her Constantly And Blamed Her For Not Bringing More For The Whole Team

Coworker thinks it’s my responsibility to buy coffee for the office even though we’re supplied it for free I love coffee and make/drink it every day at work. My job supplies us with ground coffee that’s definitely not gourmet, but it gets the job done. Three times in six months, I’ve brought in better ground coffee. And shared it with my coworkers by brewing a whole pot. I also brought in a couple of creamers to use instead of the supplied half and half.

One coworker in particular latched onto this. And now asks me every time I brew a pot if it’s our company’s coffee or my own. When I say it’s the company’s, she scoffs but still drinks it. At least once a week, she asks me if I brought coffee, even though the last time was at least two months ago. Several times I’ve tried to nicely tell her that those were one-off times. And she seems to understand, but then still asks me the next time she sees me.

Today. she asked yet again and said at the end: “Oh, you must not have gotten your raise since you don’t bring coffee in anymore.” To be honest, I saw red and wanted to ask her why she was projecting her brokeness onto me. Since clearly, she hasn’t gotten any raises if she depends on me for coffee.

Instead, I asked her why I would supply coffee for the office when we already have it for free. She started stammering about a coffee fund we could make, but honestly I wasn’t interested. If I had known I’d be hounded about it for the rest of my days, I never would have brought any in.

