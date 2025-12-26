Entitled Driver Is Upset That Someone Parked In Her Reserved Parking Spot, So An Employee Pointed Out That There Were Open Visitor Spots

Imagine having an office job at a building with on-site parking spots.

If the building manager’s friend was upset that someone parked in her reserved parking spot, would you help her figure out who parked there so you could get the cars moved, or would you tell her that’s not your problem and walk away?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and they choose the second option.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Parking spot lady We have a half floor in a small office building. Parking for visitors is in a row behind the building and a larger area is off to the side with designated spots for tenants’ employees. There are 20 visitor spots but our building manager gave, at no charge, two of those spots to her friend that works in a different building next door. There is parking next door but tenants there have to pay extra to have them designated. Let’s call her Bad Lady (BL).

Someone parked in BL’s spot.

I often go out walking around the building to make calls and not be disturbed by (or be disturbing) to our office staff. I can be loud on the phone. Lol. Anyway, the first occurrence was before this lady’s two spots were even marked differently than the other “visitor” spots. On this day, there were other cars parked there. She pulls in right as I’m walking by and shouts… BL: get these cars out of here! I need to park! Me: I can’t do anything about the cars. Just park over there (I point at 5 other empty visitor stalls)

It wasn’t OP’s job to help her.

BL: no, these 2 are MINE. Get them moved. You work here right? Me: I just have office space here, I don’t run the building. I just walk away and ignore her. When I was back in my office, I looked down from my window and saw she’d taken two other spots by parking horribly crooked.

It happened again.

About 6 months later, after special signage was added to mark her stalls “reserved” the same thing happened again. This time I interrupted her. BL: you guys are using my spots!!! Move them or… Me: not my problem, I don’t know whose cars those are and I don’t care. She curses at me as I walk away. Whatever.

Unless OP’s job is to manage the parking lot, it’s not his problem whether or not someone is parked in the wrong visitor spot.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this situation.

I agree!

This person would’ve been tempted to handle it differently.

This is a good question.

Another person wants to know more.

Just because someone works there doesn’t mean they can solve your problem.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.