Woman Likes To Arrive At Work About 10 Minutes Early, But When She Looks At The Employee Handbook, She Realizes She Needs To Change The Time She Arrives And Leaves

Please make sure you’re adhering to the employee handbook guidelines on clocking in and out I work Monday through Friday 7:30 am-4:00 pm I am an hourly employee and my company’s time clocking is not rounded, meaning we are effectively getting paid by the minute. I usually clock in at 7:20 because it does give me a bit of easy overtime pay, and it allows me a few quiet minutes in the morning to check some emails while enjoying my coffee.

A few of my other coworkers clock in early every day too, between 10 and 15 minutes. Our manager doesn’t mind because we are a productive and reliable team. We all clock out at 4:00 on the dot unless we are held up by a meeting or some other obligation.

Well, we had a staff meeting on Friday and our supervisor mentioned that the higher ups are starting to watch OT and people’s clocking times so to please ensure we are all adhering to the company’s time and attendance policies and to review the employee handbook for further information. So I reviewed the handbook. The policy states that employees are to punch in no sooner than 7 minutes prior to their start time. Fair enough, I will clock in at 7:23 then.

I continue reading and learn that employees may clock out up to 7 minutes after their scheduled end time without violating the time and attendance policy. So now instead of 7:20-4:00 PM, I will be clocking in at 7:23 and out at 4:07, giving myself 4 additional minutes of additional time every day.

