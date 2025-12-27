Employee Often Has To Work Overtime Because Her Coworker Arrives To Work Late, So She Was Really Upset When He Called Saying He’d Be Later Than Usual

Imagine working at a job where you can’t leave until your replacement arrives.

Would you be upset if your coworker often showed up late, or would you be perfectly fine with working a little overtime?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she doesn’t appreciate the overtime at all.

In fact, she’d rather leave.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not staying back at work for an extra hour? I work in a team but we work alone at the store, so essentially we can’t leave until the next scheduled worker shows up for their shift. Anyway, on Tuesday I was asked by my boss if I could work 8 hours instead of 4 as he couldn’t fill the shift… I said that’s fine but I can’t work the afternoon as I am busy with studies.

OP has an early day.

I normally cover the morning shifts, which means I wake up at 5am and get to work for 6am. I arrive on time which is 5.55am to be precise, this let’s the person who worked before finish at 6am on the dot. Anyway I was already tired having woken up at 5am with 4 hours sleep. With 1.5 hours left of my shift, the next worker messages me asking if I can stay back another 30mins – 60mins.

Apparently, her opinion didn’t matter.

I straight up said I can’t and need to leave at the normal agreed time. He told me he couldn’t do that as he needed to now take his Mom to work. He told me he’d already told our boss who agreed to it. I replied with “are you serious? I haven’t agreed to any of this.”

This coworker sounds really annoying.

Anyway, the problem i had with this is that my coworker is consistently late. We’re expected to arrive at the store 5 mins before our scheduled shift so that by the time you’ve walked in, clocked in, done your sign in stuff, that you end up relieving the next person at the scheduled time on the dot. Anyway my coworker consistently is 5-10 mins late which means often I get to leave work 15-20mins after I was supposed to finish.

That’s not the only reason she’s upset.

Another issue I had is that he only messaged me and my boss 1.5 hours until he was scheduled on. The rosters are out weeks in advanced, how did he not know about this class with his Moms work? And now I was expected to take on his responsibility. Anyway he came into work, 5 mins late again, and was completely mad. Wouldn’t look at me in the eyes.

I can understand why she was mad.

I was mad too but it ticked me off that he was mad. I did nothing wrong as far as I can tell. Anyway I got out of work, again btw, 15 mins after I was scheduled to leave. Am I a jerk?

She can’t seriously think she did anything wrong. The coworker is obviously the jerk here.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to her boss.

Another person suggests talking to management.

The coworker isn’t adulting very well.

Here’s a story about how some hotel workers resolved a similar situation.

His tardiness is not her responsibility.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.