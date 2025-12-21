Woman Orders Too Many Meals Through A Food Delivery Service, So A Coworker Offers To Buy Them From At A Lower Price
Imagine ordering food through one of those companies that sends you all the ingredients for the meals, and you just have to cook it. If you accidentally ordered too many of these meals and a coworker offered to buy the meals from you, how much would you charge them?
Would you charge them full price, or would you give them a discount since they’re doing you a favor and the meals expire soon?
In this story, two coworkers find themselves in this situation, and they had different expectations about how much the meals would cost.
Let’s see how the story plays out.
AITA for not accepting to pay full price for my coworker’s food delivery meals?
My coworkers are big into food delivery services and it’s a common conversation in our office.
I’ve tried a trial order before and it wasn’t for me – the meals were really expensive compared to regular meal prepping.
She offered to help her coworker out.
Two days ago, one of my coworkers was complaining she messed up her delivery window and now has too many meals, so a few of them would have to be thrown away.
I told her if she was going to throw them away I could buy them off her.
Today she brought two chicken meals in and told me they would need to be cooked today because they were expiring soon.
These meals are pretty expensive!
I asked her how much she wanted for them and she said $80 – full price.
I was awkwardly quiet about it for a minute and said I will take one of them.
She didnt really say anything back but I could tell she was annoyed.
She isn’t sure if she messed up or not.
She works in the connecting office so I havent had a chance to talk about it with her, but charging full price after having a conversion about them expiring soon was really unexpected.
Should I pay the price though?
We never agreed on a price ahead of time and there seems to have been a lot of miscommunication, so if I’m in the wrong I would like to know before talking to her.
If they have to be cooked that day, I think it makes sense not to want both of them. But $40 for one meal is pretty expensive. I hope it includes multiple servings!
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
The meals should’ve been free.
Those meals were really expensive.
Another person is shocked at how much the meals cost.
This person would’ve handled it differently.
This is a good point.
Here’s the perspective of someone else who orders these types of meals.
Expiring food should not cost full price.
