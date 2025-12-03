Woman Refused To Dress Up For Halloween At Work For Several Reasons, But Her Boss Called Her Spiteful For Not Joining The Fun

Workplace expectations can sometimes clash with personal preferences.

This woman works in care and was asked to dress up for Halloween by her boss.

But after explaining her dislike for the holiday and her financial priorities, she was labeled as spiteful.

Was the judgment called for? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not dressing up for Halloween/not enjoying it? I work in a care home. My boss asked me if I’m dressing up. Personally, I hate Halloween. I lock doors, turn lights off, and pretend no one is in. Halloween is a very bad time of year for me.

This woman was called spiteful for not participating in the Halloween costume dress-up.

Going out of my way to buy Halloween outfits or costumes this close to Christmas isn’t something I want to do. I’m saving to move home. So I got called spiteful for not wanting to dress up for the residents and Halloween. Does this make me the jerk?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives an insightful remark.

While this one shares a creative solution.

Here’s another valid point from this user.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s an idea.

You can’t force anyone to dress up for Halloween.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.