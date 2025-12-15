Woman’s Aunt Has Been Her Guardian Since Her Mom Passes, But When She Found Out Her Aunt Doesn’t Trust Her, She Decided To Cut Contact

Imagine grieving your mom’s death and going to live with your aunt. When you went away to college, would you think she’d be there to help you when you needed help, or would you fend for yourself?

In this story, one young college student found out that her aunt doesn’t trust her, and this realization has made her very upset. She doesn’t want to stay in touch with her aunt anymore.

Is she overreacting? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for refusing to talk to my aunt after she said I’d sell her house behind her back? I (21F) lost my mom a few years ago. Since then, my aunt(39f) (my mom’s sister) ,has been my guardian. We’ve never been close, but I’ve always tried to stay respectful and keep the peace. Recently, I needed her documents for my residence renewal application at university. When I first applied, we used her information, so I thought it would be fine to ask again. I texted her on September 11th, but she ignored me until September 26th, even though the application deadline was October 4th. When she finally replied, she sent me her husband’s documents instead of her own.

Later, my application got reverted because I wasn’t allowed to use information from two different people. So, I politely asked if she could please send her own ID since her husband wasn’t around and time was running out. Her response completely shocked me. She said she doesn’t trust me with her information because she’s scared I’ll commit fraud using her name. She literally said, “I’m scared that one day I’ll see people entering my house because you sold it behind my back.”

For context, a few months ago, I asked her for my mom’s death certificate. I wanted to go to the bank to find out what happened to the money my mom left behind for me. I didn’t tell my aunt why I needed it, because she was always the one asking about the money, she kept wanting updates. I figured I’d rather find out the truth first before saying anything. Now she claims I “broke her trust” by not telling her, and that she’s “scared” I’ll do something with her ID.

That accusation crushed me. I’ve never done anything to give her a reason to think that way. I’ve been independent since my mom passed, I barely ask her for help, and I’ve handled most things in my life on my own. So, I told her it’s fine, I don’t need anything from her anymore. I contacted my stepdad, got his details, submitted my application, and got approved for the single room I wanted.

Now, the rest of my family is calling me dramatic and telling me to “forgive and forget” because “that’s just how she is.” But honestly, I’m tired of being insulted and accused of things I’d never do. So, I’ve cut her off completely. I don’t plan on speaking to her again. Part of me feels relief, but another part wonders if I was too harsh. So, AITA for refusing to talk to my aunt after she accused me of wanting to sell her house behind her back and made me feel like a criminal when all I did was ask for her help?

