Woman’s Boyfriend Breaks Up With Her Via Text And Doesn’t Respond To Her, So She Blocks Him On Social Media

Imagine thinking that you have a great relationship with your boyfriend, but then he sends you a text breaking up with you. Would you still follow him on social media, or would you consider blocking him?

In this story, one woman blocks her ex, and he gets really upset about it. Now, she’s not sure if she crossed the line or if he overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for unfollowing my ex right after he broke up with me? So, I (F, 20) ex (M, 21) and I were together for 2 years. The breakup was kinda sudden, he just texted me out of nowhere one night with one of those “thank you for everything, I wish you the best” type of messages. No explanation, no real closure, nothing.

I was honestly shocked. Mostly because chose to end it like that over text.

She decided to block him.

So I answered him and a few minutes later, I saw him posting those “Trust God’s timing” or “everything happens for a reason” kind of quotes on his story. And since he had literally left me on read and broken up with me that way, I found it super disrespectful and fake. So I unfollowed him right away. For me, that’s how I deal with people who are no longer part of my life exes, old friends, anyone. If things get messy, I block! And he knew that about me.

NOW he responds.

But when he noticed I unfollowed him, he completely lost it. He suddenly replied to the breakup message he had ignored, started a whole argument, and even got mad about random stuff like my belongings. He made it a huge deal, as if I had personally attacked him.

She’s wondering if he overreacted.

Now, even two months later, our mutual friends keep telling me that he’s still mad about the unfollow -like that’s what hurt him the most. Apparently he keeps saying it was “disrespectful,” and he’s still angry about it even though he’s the one who broke up with me. So I’m wondering: is that normal? Do guys really take something like that so personally? Or even for girls would you be that upset if your ex unfollowed you right after a breakup? I genuinely don’t know if I crossed a line or if he’s just acting out of ego.

Why would you want to follow your ex? I don’t understand why he’s so upset.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a theory about why he got upset.

This person thinks she bruised his ego.

He needs therapy.

This would be funny!

He sounds very immature.

