Woman’s Family Refused To Help Her When She Was Left Homeless After Leaving Her Ex, So She Refuses To Go To The Family Reunion

If you lived with your partner and decided to breakup, would you have friends or family you could turn to for a couch to crash on until you found a place to live? If nobody was willing to help you, would you hold that against them?

In this story, one woman was left homeless after leaving her boyfriend, and her family refused to help. Now, she’s refusing to go to the family reunion, but she’s wondering if she should change her mind.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for choosing my roommate’s business over a big family reunion after how my family acted? About 3 years ago, I left my ex. He wasn’t a horrible guy or anything, but I was unhappy. He was obsessed with a video game and did some weird things on it, we had a dead bedroom and he wouldn’t work on it, and we just shifted into roommates really. I didn’t have enough saved for my own place, but I knew if I didn’t leave I’d end up stuck.

Nobody in her family would help her.

I’d asked members of my family if I could stay with them until I had things figured out and had a plan for roughly 1 month, up to 2 months. They all declined, so I lived in my car for a while. My family is big on pulling yourself up by the bootstraps, no handouts, accept the consequences of your choices, etc, so I was not surprised. I did not have local friends to ask.

Things are looking up for her, at least they were until her mom had a question.

Thankfully after a few months my high school friend Penny, moved back to town and invited me to be her roommate, and that’s where I am now. Now for the conflict, lol. My mom asked me what I was doing in August because they were trying to get everyone to Florida for a family reunion. They had made reservations and things under the assumption I’d go. A while ago, Penny asked me if I could help her out at her craft fairs this year. She does 10-15 of them and it’s a big to-do. She sells gorgeous jewelry and ceramics. I gladly accepted.

She does NOT feel a sense of family obligation.

I told my mom that I had plans over the summer and wouldn’t be able to come. She got angry with me and asked me what plans could be better than a trip to Florida. I explained what I’d be doing, and she scoffed. She told me that this was probably the last time we’d all get to be with some of the older family. She said I have no sense of familial obligation. Suddenly there’s a family obligation for me to pay to travel to Florida and spend time with people who wouldn’t even help me out when I needed it. I went to family dinners where at the end of the night I’d leave and go sleep in my car in the Walmart parking lot and nobody blinked.

Her mother has a lot of nerve!

I brought that up to my mom and she immediately said that my own bad choices are why I ended up living in my car and they were not required to coddle me as a grown woman. I said it goes both ways. She said I was being a petty brat. I ended the call.

She’s not sure what she should do.

My sister later called me about it and asked me what my problem was and why I’m still holding ancient grudges against the rest of them and how this trip was supposed to be a big reset for the family. I do know that there are a few members of my family I probably won’t see again if I don’t go. This is the main reason I wonder if I’m just holding onto hurt or if it’s “justified” for me to do this. AITA for not going to the family reunion and picking my roommate instead?

She already told her roommate she’d help her. Her mom waited too long to ask if she was busy or not. However, if she’s going to regret not seeing some of her relatives one more time, then she should go for that reason.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to her mother.

This person would never forgive her family if they let her sleep in her car.

This person clearly doesn’t like Florida.

Yeah, her mom sounds pretty self-centered.

She’ll enjoy her summer more if she skips the family reunion.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.